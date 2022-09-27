Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Stratford closing
Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
4. Gainesville shooting
An off-duty federal officer shot a man pointing a gun at passing motorists and firing into the air in Gainesville on Sunday evening.
3. Another breezy day
It will be another sunny day with highs near 71 degrees and wind gusts up to 22 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Remains identified
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a young woman near a drainage ditch in McLean. Fairfax County cold case detectives have now identified those remains as that of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi.”
1. Human trafficking roundtable
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16. Click here for all the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.