5. Stratford University update
More than 800 Stratford University nursing students still don’t know what will become of their years of schooling and course credits, days after the school officially shut its doors Sept. 30.
4. Rosslyn Tunnel
Construction is underway and will continue for nearly three years on the rehabilitation of and improvements to the tunnel that carries Interstate 66 under North Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, North Lynn Street and Gateway Park in Rosslyn, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
3. Breezy day
Showers are likely this morning followed by a cloudy day with breezy conditions and highs near 64 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Candidates weigh in
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night.
1. Aviation company expansion
An advanced aviation company is setting up shop in Manassas, working on a $5.5 million expansion as the city’s military contracting and advanced electronics manufacturing sector continues to grow.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Workhouse Haunt 2022, which continues through Nov. 5. This year’s haunt, themed Nightmare Harvest, immerses guests through a creepy, 30-minute walk-through experience. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
