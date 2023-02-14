Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. OmniRide operator strike
There will be limited OmniRide service today after bus and paratransit operators went on strike Monday, forcing the system to suspend service on all commuter routes and disrupting some local and Metro express lines.
4. Murder arrest
A 24-year-old Manassas-area man faces a murder charge in the Monday morning stabbing death of his mother at an apartment complex near Manassas.
3. Sunny and 60s
It will be a sunny Tuesday with highs near 63 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. UVA Health plans
UVA Health will aim to improve access to care by hiring more primary care providers and expanding its statewide specialty care network as part of its first-ever 10-year strategic plan.
1. Nonstop to Canada
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Monday that WestJet Airlines will begin new nonstop service between Calgary International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport on June 2.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12. Click here for tickets and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.