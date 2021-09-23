Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New fields?
Manassas city staffers have unveiled potential plans for the second phase of renovations to Jennie Dean Park, highlighting the need for rectangular playing fields as well as baseball fields.
4. Crime beat
A Stafford County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a Dollar Tree in Woodbridge this week.
3. Storms possible
Severe thunderstorms are possible today with main threats from damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado. Highs will reach about 72. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. From the inbox
Bet you didn't know yesterday was World Rhino Day. We didn't either until a Reston cybersecurity firm let us know. ThreatQuotient is a long-time supporter of rhino conservation, and put out an interesting news release about its latest efforts in celebration of the day.
1. Major development
Prince William County has approved an expansive multiuse development near Manassas, calling it a transformative project for the western portion of the county.
InsideOut
The Manassas World Heritage Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Click here for details.
