Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. From GMU to NFL Alumni
George Mason University Athletic Director and former Washington professional football player Brad Edwards has been named CEO of NFL Alumni, an organization of retired players.
4. Students charged
Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend.
3. Sunny skies
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs near 80. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Rail strike impact
Virginia Railway Express is telling passengers to find travel alternatives on Friday in the event of a full freight rail strike.
1. Commuter garage
A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular Fall Arts and Crafts Show, now going on more than 50 years, returns Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features more than 200 artisans, a beer and wine garden, an Imagination Alley for the kids and a 32-foot wall mural on which festival-goers can paint. Admission is free, but there is a small fee for a shuttle ride to town. See occoquanva.gov for details.
