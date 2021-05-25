Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Travel surge
More than 70% of D.C. residents and more than 60% of Maryland and Virginia residents say they’re planning to take a trip this summer, according to a new AAA survey.
4. Civil rights history
It was delayed a year due to the pandemic, but a commemoration marking the 1960 civil-rights sit-ins in Arlington is now beginning.
3. Warming trend
It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 79 degrees, but heat and humidity will return for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-90s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Scholarship awards
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives have awarded scholarships to 12 Northern Virginia high school seniors.
1. Fatal crash
A Woodbridge woman was killed and two others injured in a high-speed crash Sunday morning on Cardinal Drive outside Dale City, the second fatal accident on the same stretch of road within a week.
InsideOut
Occoquan hosts its next Artisan Craft Markets June 5 and 6 at River Mill Park. The markets offer the works of juried artisans. A free shuttle is available from the VDOT lot at 123 and Old Bridge, or park freely in town. See occoquanva.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.