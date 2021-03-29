Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Special report
InsideNoVa takes an in-depth look at Fairfax County's efforts to implement a new policy banning restraint and seclusion of students with disabilities.
4. Diversifying
As police departments across the region emphasize diversity in hiring, Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen says his small department is leading the way.
3. Sunny Monday
It will be a sunny but breezy Monday, with a high near 59 degrees. Northwest winds will be 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Click here to check your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Legal by summer?
Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates say they now support legalizing marijuana on July 1, joining the Senate in backing amendments to a legalization bill lawmakers passed last month.
1. A love story
March 12, 2020, was the last day Russell and Marjorie Tuck, married for 62 years, got to be together at Caton Merchant House in Manassas. Until last week.
InsideOut
The McLean Community Center will host a “father-daughter disco dance” in the center’s parking lot on Friday, April 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per participant for McLean residents, $25 for others. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
