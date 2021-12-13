Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Protecting cemeteries
Prince William County officials have finalized a purchase agreement to protect cemeteries at the Thoroughfare community in Broad Run.
4. Four shot
Police are searching for a gunman who shot three security guards and a bystander early Sunday outside the Palace nightclub in Woodbridge.
3. Sunny day
After a windy weekend, it will be calmer and milder today, with sunny skies and highs near 53 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Break for teachers
Prince William schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade has announced a plan that would compensate teachers for lost planning time and try to cut back on some teacher meetings.
1. BYO - Benches?
While pressure and high expectations seem to follow the Cowboys everywhere they go, the team brought its own hot seat to Washington D.C. on Sunday—literally, Sports Illustrated reports.
InsideOut
This year’s National Christmas Tree site is free to visit and remains open to the public through Jan. 1. See thenationaltree.org for details.
