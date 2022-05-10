Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Supreme Court justice protests
On Monday night, some 100 protesters gathered outside Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s home in the Fairfax County section of Alexandria, with state and local police keeping watch, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
4. In case you missed it
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, announced a run for the state Senate on Monday morning, saying she’ll seek election to the newly-drawn 30th district encompassing Manassas, Manassas Park and western Prince William County.
3. Warming up
After a chilly night with temperatures dipping to around 45 degrees, it will quickly warm up today, with sunny skies and highs near 70. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Urban park
Taking advantage of a broad expanse of level land near the McLean Metro station, Cityline Partners LLC on April 27 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s approval to offer various amenities at an interim park until its Scotts Run South development reaches completion.
1. Unlawful filming
Police are searching for a man caught using his cell phone to peep under the stalls in the women's restroom of a Manassas-area restaurant.
InsideOut
The MarketPlace at Madison Crescent in Gainesville is bringing back its free, outdoor movie series, Crescent Cinema, for four Fridays this spring. The showings will begin this Friday with “Encanto” starting at dusk. For more information, see www.madisoncrescent.com.
