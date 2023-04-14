Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Commanders sale
An investment group that includes Magic Johnson has reached a tentative deal to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.
4. Opioid settlement funds
Prince William County is eying what to do next with its slice of the $50 billion coming from opioid-related lawsuit settlements, with new plans to partner with Manassas, Manassas Park and George Mason University on its new opioid addiction center.
3. Summer weather
From the National Weather Service: Rain chances begin to increase from south to north throughout the day as a low pressure system travels into the region. Temperatures will continue to be well above normal for mid-April with highs in the lowers 80s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Phones down
The third week of March was “Social Media Awareness Week” at Patriot High School in Nokesville high school, and for the second straight year, the principal wanted to emphasize the impact social media has on students.
1. Suspicious bus in Fairfax
Fairfax County police say they have identified the driver in a suspicious bus incident in Lorton Thursday morning and found no criminal activity. But the investigation continues into another incident in Reston where a suspicious bus and driver tried to pick up a student.
InsideOut
Percussionist Tom Teasley, Indian bansuri master and keyboardist John Wubbenhorst, and Thai dancer Suteera Nagavajara perform in an east/west collaboration Saturday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.
