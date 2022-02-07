Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Swastika vandalism
Police are investigating after an officer on patrol discovered a spray painted swastika and other vandalism on a Prince William Parkway overpass last week.
4. I-95 review
State officials said a review of the Jan. 3 snowstorm response that left hundreds trapped on Interstate 95 will be conducted by an outside firm under an existing contract with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
3. Rain this afternoon
Expect increasing clouds today with periods of showers later in the day and highs around 40 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New car wash
Flagship Carwash opened its newest location this weekend, a 65,000-square-foot facility in Ashburn billed as the nation's largest indoor car wash.
1. LEGO Discovery Center
In case you missed it, the Washington area's first LEGO Discovery Center is coming to Springfield Town Center next year.
InsideOut
Ceylon Mitchell II, a contemporary classical flutist on a mission to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in classical music, performs March 6 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Learn more and buy tickets at InsideNoVatix.com.
