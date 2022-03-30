Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Taco Rock expands
Just weeks after opening its third location in Northern Virginia in Falls Church, Chef Mike Cordero has signed a lease for a fourth Northern Virginia location for his gourmet fast-casual Taco Rock in Lorton, part of larger expansion plans in the D.C. area.
4. Our three sons
Three firefighters who work together at Fire Station 465 on Fort Belvoir all became fathers to baby boys within 24 hours last week.
3. Warmer, but stormy Thursday?
A warming trend begins today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. But the warmer temperatures combined with an approaching strong front Thursday will lead to a risk for severe weather. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. GMU memorial
A new memorial tells the history of George Mason University’s namesake as well as the people he enslaved, NBC Washington reports.
1. Fatal fire
One person is dead, 11 people displaced and damages tally more than $4 million after a Tuesday morning fire in Ashburn sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials.
InsideOut
The comedy-mystery “Art of Murder” by Joe DiPietro will be presented on select dates through April 16 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for tickets and details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.