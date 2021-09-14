Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Commission approval
The Dumfries Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s "The Rose" gaming resort in town.
4. Name changes?
Fairfax County's Confederate Names Task Force is expected to recommend by the end of the year whether Lee Highway and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway should undergo name changes.
3. Summery
Summer's not over yet. Highs today will reach about 90 degrees, and smoke from western wildfires may bring more haze today. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Virtual woes
Nearly half the students whose families have opted to keep them in virtual learning for the new year had a bumpy start through no fault of their own, Arlington school officials have acknowledged.
1. Murder case
Fairfax County police say a 78-year-old Falls Church man was stabbed to death and set on fire before being buried in his backyard. His son has been charged with murder.
InsideOut
The 42nd Annual Old Town Warrenton Spring into Fall Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 110 area vendors and artisans. Click here for details.
