Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tax break
Dumfries residents will get a big break on their real estate tax bills next month. The town is wiping out the second installment of town real estate bills for the year.
4. Collective bargaining
The Prince William Education Association and the Virginia Education Association, the local group’s statewide parent organization, have agreed to submit the signatures they collected in favor of collective bargaining to the school division for verification.
3. Flood watch
A flood watch is in effect starting at 5 p.m. today through 2 a.m. Saturday for all of Northern Virginia due to predicted widespread rainfall with totals of 1-3 inches expected. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Amazon site accident
A Richmond man was killed Wednesday in a construction site accident at Amazon's facility in Stafford County.
1. Boeing announcement
Aerospace and defense firm Boeing announced Thursday that it will move its global headquarters from Chicago to its Arlington campus.
InsideOut
The MarketPlace at Madison Crescent in Gainesville is bringing back its free, outdoor movie series, Crescent Cinema, for four Fridays this spring. The showings will begin on May 13 with a showing of “Encanto” beginning at dusk. For more information, see www.madisoncrescent.com.
