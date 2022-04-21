Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tax bills going up
Prince William County has all but approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with supervisors advancing a spending plan that will have the average county homeowner paying a slightly higher tax bill.
4. Oops
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated last night after police identified an aircraft that they said posed “a probable threat” — but the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration, the Associated Press reports.
3. Breezy day
It will be a party sunny and breezy day with highs near 70 degrees and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Affordable housing
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a minimum goal of 10,000 affordable housing units by 2034, doubling its original goal, and the county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 commits more than $73 million to affordable housing.
1. Arrest in 1987 case
Thirty-five years ago, a man on the phone posing as a popular radio DJ offering a free trip to Hawaii lured a 14-year-old Fairfax County girl out of her house and raped her. This week, he was arrested.
InsideOut
Pianists Rachel Franklin, Carlos Cesar Rodriguez, and Thomas Pandolfi join the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra for a performance this Sunday at Highland School Center for the Arts in Warrenton. Find out more and buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
