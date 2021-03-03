5. Tax rate vote
Prince William County supervisors have voted to advertise a potential 7% increase in real estate tax bills for county homeowners.
4. COVID-19 deaths
Virginia continues to report deaths related to the winter surge of COVID-19 at an extraordinary rate, even as current cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates continue to decline.
2. New stores in Sterling
Grocery store chain Lidl, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Tropical Smoothie Cafe plan to open this spring in the Sugarland Crossing shopping center in Sterling.
1. Fake psychologist
A Fredericksburg woman serving an 11-year prison sentence for treating patients while pretending to be a psychologist is now facing multiple civil lawsuits seeking millions of dollars, according to court records, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
The Prince of Peace United Methodist Church hiking group will hike at Blooms Park, 9701 Manassas Drive, in Manassas Park on Saturday, March 6. Hikers meet leave at 8 a.m. sharp from the Prince of Peace UMC, 6299 Token Forest Drive, Manassas. Click here for more information.
