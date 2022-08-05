Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.