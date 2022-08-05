Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tax-free weekend
Virginia's annual back-to-school tax-free weekend is here and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for details.
4. Hangry Joe’s
A rapidly-expanding chicken chain is on its way to Manassas. A new Hangry Joe’s franchise is set to open soon on Liberia Avenue.
3. Heavy rain possible
Highs today will reach about 93 degrees with showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Those storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain, with isolated flooding possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hilton headquarters
Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in McLean, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday.
1. Disturbing data
Opioid overdoses and suicidal actions or thoughts are increasing among Fairfax County youth, according to new data.
InsideOut
Polo in the Park continues at Leesburg's Morven Park this Saturday night. Two polo matches, fun tailgating and more. Tickets are available at InsideNoVaTix.com. Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
