5. Drag race arrest
A 17-year-old Woodbridge teen was arrested early Sunday after troopers broke up an apparent drag race on Interstate 495, leading to a pursuit. It started when a trooper spotted a group of vehicles slow down and line up on I-495 as if preparing to race.
4. Teachers urge virtual school
Representatives from teacher associations in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Manassas Park will host a news conference today urging Gov. Ralph Northam to return schools to virtual-only learning.
3. Seasonable Monday
It'll be a breezy but seasonable day with wind gusts up to 20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 50s in most spots. Sunny skies will continue into Tuesday with temperatures just a bit cooler in the lower 50s. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Buying into tortilla chips
Utz Brands, the 99-year-old potato chip and pretzel maker well-known to consumers in the mid-Atlantic, is adding tortilla chips and salsa to its business, with a $480 million acquisition of On The Border, WTOP.com reports.
1. Testing the sirens
An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between the Town of Occoquan and Belmont Bay will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Fairfax Water is responsible for the test which is expected to be an annual exercise to test functionality.
InsideOut
National Harbor’s 56-foot tree lights up the holidays every evening through Jan. 3, with the tree "snowing" on weekends. The National Harbor Waterfront District is located on the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Maryland, 149 Waterfront St. The tree lights up every evening at dusk. For more information, see www.NationalHarbor.com.
