Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Teacher charged

Police have charged a teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City with assault for allegedly striking an 8-year-old boy in class.

4. New year, new district

As she prepares to trade in a sprawling district for a compact one, state Sen. Barbara Favola says she plans to continue giving it her all for her soon-to-be-former constituents.

3. Cloudy with rain possible

Clouds will be on the increase today with showers possible this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service says. High temperatures will reach about 47 degrees. Click here for you forecast by ZIP code.

2. In memory

Preston Caruthers – a developer, philanthropist and civic leader who helped build Northern Virginia – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95.

1. Child predator sting

Fairfax County police have arrested seven men as part of a Traveler Operation ─ a sting meant to identify and apprehend online predators.

InsideOut

Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The virtual event will air at 11 a.m. on PWCAC DST YouTube Channel (PWCAC-DST-MEDIA).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.