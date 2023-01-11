Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher charged
Police have charged a teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City with assault for allegedly striking an 8-year-old boy in class.
4. New year, new district
As she prepares to trade in a sprawling district for a compact one, state Sen. Barbara Favola says she plans to continue giving it her all for her soon-to-be-former constituents.
3. Cloudy with rain possible
Clouds will be on the increase today with showers possible this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service says. High temperatures will reach about 47 degrees. Click here for you forecast by ZIP code.
2. In memory
Preston Caruthers – a developer, philanthropist and civic leader who helped build Northern Virginia – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95.
1. Child predator sting
Fairfax County police have arrested seven men as part of a Traveler Operation ─ a sting meant to identify and apprehend online predators.
InsideOut
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The virtual event will air at 11 a.m. on PWCAC DST YouTube Channel (PWCAC-DST-MEDIA).
