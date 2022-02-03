Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher pay increase?
Superintendent LaTanya McDade is proposing a $1.4 billion operating budget for Prince William County Public Schools that would give teachers and staff a 4.2% cost-of-living adjustment as well as a step increase.
4. Officers cleared
Fairfax County police have released body-worn camera video showing the events around the Jan. 4 police shooting of a man with a compound bow — a weapon with sufficient force to penetrate an officer’s bulletproof vest.
3. Warm up, with rain
It will be warm today with a high near 55 degrees, but rainy into Friday, with the chance of a wintry mix late Friday afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No ruling yet
An Arlington County Circuit Court judge is promising to rule quickly after hearing arguments Wednesday afternoon in the lawsuit filed by seven Virginia school boards against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in schools.
1. Pentagon chicken
A stray chicken caught sneaking around the security area outside the Pentagon earlier this week got herself a song on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
InsideOut
Learn to make Valentine's Day cards at Hitchcock Studios in Occoquan on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. Click here for details.
