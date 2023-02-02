Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Proposed school budget
Prince William County Schools is proposing a $1.6 billion budget for fiscal 2024 that would grant employees step and cost-of-living-adjustments totaling a 5% raise for the average school worker.
2. Park deer hunts
Manassas National Battlefield Park and several other National Park Service historic sites will conduct deer management operations early this year.
3. Seasonable day
Expect a cloudy day today with highs near 45 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Metro shooting
A D.C. Metro mechanic died and three other people were injured after a gunman opened fire at Southeast D.C.’s Potomac Avenue station early Wednesday.
1. LIV Golf 2023 tournament
A controversial professional golf tour is bringing one of its 2023 events to a Northern Virginia course that has itself been the center of controversy.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has announced its winter-spring performance lineup, featuring eclectic musical offerings and a variety of comedy shows. Click here for the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.