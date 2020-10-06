News and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Supervisors kill rezoning moratorium proposal
A proposal to halt all residential rezonings in Prince William County was defeated at the Board of County Supervisors meeting Tuesday in a 5-3 party-line vote, with the board’s Democrats in opposition.
4. Teachers rally to stay virtual
The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers has again asked Virginia’s largest school system to delay this month’s start of in-person learning, WTOP reports. The Prince William County Education Association has asked the same of the county's school board, which meets tonight to discuss return-to-learn plans.
3. Warm, sunny Wednesday
We'll get a touch of summer today, with highs near 81 degrees. But it'll be breezy, with southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s overnight and reach about 72 degrees Thursday.
2. COVID-19 numbers moderate
Virginia and Northern Virginia reported moderate numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state's average test positivity rate remained just below the key 5% threshold.
1. No charges for trooper
A prosecutor has opted against filing criminal charges against a Virginia State Police trooper who played to the camera as he forcefully removed a Black motorist from his car during a traffic stop, saying he found the trooper's actions disasteful but legal, NBCWashington reports.
