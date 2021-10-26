Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teen convicted
A 14-year-old Loudoun County high school student charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a schoolmate in a bathroom has been found guilty in an adjudicatory hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
4. Young suspect
A 9-year-old Manassas boy was among three juveniles charged with trying to break into Bristow Vapes on Nokesville Road this weekend.
3. Windy day
It will be a cooler day with a high of about 64 degrees and winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cemetery dig
Prince William County has received a $31,000 state grant to conduct an archaeological dig at the historical Berea Cemetery on the grounds of Forest Greens Golf Course in Triangle.
1. Name-change anniversary
It’s now been 101 years, but that’s not going to stop the Arlington County government from celebrating the 100th anniversary of its current name.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners will hold their second “Spirits & Spirits” event in historic Occoquan this weekend. Click here for details.
