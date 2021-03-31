Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rescued cats
The trucker involved in Monday's tractor-trailer fire that shut down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania for hours is expressing gratitude to those who helped rescue the two pet cats he was traveling with.
4. Numbers rising
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia is up nearly 19% over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus have reversed a two-month downward trend.
3. No April's Fools joke
A strong cold front approaches from the west today, bring some rain and dropping temperatures. Temperatures will top out around 60 before plummeting overnight. By late Thursday night, temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Search your neighborhood forecast here.
2. Rail expansion
Formal agreements between CSX, Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express were signed Tuesday, clearing the way for further work on the state’s $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia project.
1. Straw poll
It may or may not prove prescient, but if voters in a straw poll get their way, the Democratic statewide field in November will be Terry McAuliffe, Sam Rasoul and Mark Herring.
InsideOut
Todo's Supermarket in Woodbridge is giving away eastern redbud and flowering dogwood tree seedlings Saturday, April 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is drive-thru, but you must get reserve a ticket here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.