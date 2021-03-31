Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.