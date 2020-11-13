5. NoVa swings vote
Were Northern Virginia not part of Virginia, President Donald Trump would have won the state's electoral votes. Northern Virginia cast more than 520,000 votes for President-Elect Joe Biden. But the story was different across the rest of the state.
4. Turkey Day travel down
Fewer Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving Day this year due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the American Automobile Association says. All-in-all, the AAA anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel this Thanksgiving Day holiday compared to holidays past.
3. Rain clearing
Expect some fog and drizzle this morning, then gradual clearing and a high near 63 degrees. Saturday looks to be sunny, but breezy and cooler, with a high near 56 degrees. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Hospitalizations on the rise
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 across Virginia have soared nearly 25% over the past week to their highest level since early August. Most of the increase has been in Southwest Virginia, the area hardest hit by the recent surge, but Northern Virginia is not far behind.
1. Route 1, widened
Drivers along about a mile of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge now have six travel lanes and bicyclists and pedestrians have a continuous shared-use path and sidewalk from Marys Way to Annapolis Way.
