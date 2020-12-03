5. Christmas lights!
In keeping with InsideNoVa.com tradition, here are a few winter wonderlands to visit around Northern Virginia this holiday season. If you know of one not listed, email karipugh@insidenova.com.
4. Chat with the mayor
Columnist Al Alborn sat down with Manassas Mayor Harry “Hal” Parrish II to discuss a life well lived and reminisce a bit. Parrish decided not to seek re-election this year.
3. Rain chances increasing
Rain chances increase today, with periods of moderate to heavy rain possible into early Saturday. Temperatures will reach a high of about 56 degrees. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Unemployment rate falls
Northern Virginia's unemployment rate fell to a pandemic low 4.8% in October, but that was still more than double the rate from a year earlier as 114,000 fewer people were employed in the region.
1. Publix opening
Publix Super Markets enters the Northern Virginia market with its grand opening of a new store in Stafford County on Dec. 12.
InsideOut
The Stafford Christmas Parade sponsored by Stafford County Crime Solvers will be held at a new location this year, the Stafford Agricultural Fairgrounds at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Pkwy. The parade is Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
