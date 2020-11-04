Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. No clear outcome
As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden led statewide by about 9 percentage points, with nearly 2.3 million votes to Trump's 1.9 million. But nationally, the result of the presidential election was unclear, and the outcome appeared to rest on the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
4. Democrats sweep Manassas
First-term City Councilperson Michelle Davis-Younger will be the first Democratic mayor of Manassas, and her party expanded its majority on the city council Tuesday night, with incumbent Democratic Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and City Councilperson Mark Wolfe winning re-election.
3. Wexton re-elected
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who ousted Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018, held off a spirited challenge from Republican Aliscia Andrews. The district includes all of Loudoun County, as well as portions of western Fairfax County and western Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
2. First called race
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner will win re-election to a third term over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, the Associated Press projected just a few minutes after polls closed Tuesday.
1. Mayor keeps her seat
Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell won a second term in the post Tuesday night, holding off a challenge from independent former council person Michael Carrera by about 400 votes.
InsideOut
There's a new international market coming to town. The Oh! Market will open in Manassas at 7412 Stream Walk Lane on Nov. 14. The grocery stocks international grocery from the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and more.
