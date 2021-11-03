Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Youngkin wins
Great Falls businessman Glenn Youngkin has been elected the 74th governor of Virginia, leading a Republican sweep of the state’s top three offices, and the party also regained control of the House of Delegates.
4. History made
Republican Winsome Sears emerged the projected winner over Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala in the race to become Virginia's first woman lieutenant governor early Wednesday.
3. Chilly morning
A freeze warning continues through 10 a.m. for much of Northern Virginia after temperatures dropped to subfreezing overnight, but today will warm up a bit with highs in the 50s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. CDC approval
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, days after the FDA gave its authorization.
1. Making a comeback
When it comes to the jobs comeback from the immediate burst of COVID in 2020, Northern Virginia is ahead of the statewide average, although that may well be because fewer local residents lost jobs in the spring of 2020, according to new data.
InsideOut
Show us your Christmas lights! InsideNoVa.com is once again compiling our annual list of the best homespun holiday light displays across the region, but we need your help. Send the best neighborhood displays you know of, with street name and town, please, to karipugh@insidenova.com. Our list will be published Thanksgiving weekend.
