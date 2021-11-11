Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Greatest generation
"Veterans Day in this third decade of the 21st century, comes with a certain sadness, one that grows each passing year," writes columnist David Kerr. "That’s because we have almost said goodbye to the “Greatest Generation” – the men and women who survived the Depression and fought World War II."
4. No guns allowed
Dumfries has prohibited firearms at the town office. The Town Council voted 6-1 to approve the prohibition during its meeting Wednesday. Councilor Shaun Peet cast the lone dissenting vote.
3. Rain later
A warm and partly cloudy Veterans Day with highs near 70 degrees will give way to steady rain later tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dramatic rescue
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews saved two adolescents from a 16-inch storm pipe in Leesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
1. Cemeteries saved
Prince William County officials have approved a purchase agreement to protect historic cemeteries at the Thoroughfare community in Broad Run.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights returns tonight for the holiday season. This year's event offers 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
