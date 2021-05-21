Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Lidl now open
Grocery store chain Lidl is now open in the Sugarland Crossing shopping center in Sterling.
4. Restaurant robbery
Police are searching for a man who robbed the California Chicken Wings at 8124 Sudley Road on Wednesday night.
3. Warm and sunny
Yesterday marked the first 90-degree day at Reagan National Airport since early September, as well as the warmest day since Aug. 28. It will be another warm one today, with sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees.
2. Invasive bug
The first spotted lanternfly, a pest that feeds on and causes the decline of more than 100 different plant species, has been spotted in Prince William County.
1. Reaching the underserved
The days of eligible people frantically searching for doses nearby are over. Now, the Prince William Health District is trying to set up vaccination sites wherever they think there’s demand.
InsideOut
The National Zoo reopens today. If you plan to drive to the zoo, you'll need to purchase parking in advance. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.