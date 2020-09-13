Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. The Washington Football Team wins season opener
The Washington Football Team won its first game of the season Sunday, 27-17, against the Philadelphia Eagles after overcoming a 17-0 deficit. It was the team's first game with its new name -- and without fans in the stadium.
4. Stafford seeks info on dog tossed from car
Stafford County Animal Control is searching for information on a German shepherd tossed out of a car and left in the middle of the road Saturday in North Stafford. The dog didn't suffer serious physical injuries. He's believed to be 5 to 6 years old, and was not microchipped.
3. Weather for the work week
It may start feeling like fall this week. After a high today of about 80 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are expected to dip tonight into the 50s. Tuesday's high is forecast at 72 degrees, with temperatures in the 70s the rest of the week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Forecast: Virginia COVID-19 cases to peak in November
Virginia will have reported over 208,000 coronavirus cases by Thanksgiving, according to an updated forecast from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute.
The most recent forecast, posted Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, predicts a peak in new weekly cases statewide of 9,980 during the week ending Sept. 27. The previous highest weekly number was 8,388 in the week ending Aug. 8.
1. Fairfax County schools hit by ransomeware attack
Officials with Fairfax County Public Schools say a recent ransomeware attack didn't disrupt distance learning during the first week of school. An FBI investigation is underway into the attack, which hit the nation's 12th largest school system last week.
InsideOUT
Workhouse Haunted Drive-Thru: Nightmare Alley runs from Oct. 2-31. Get tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.