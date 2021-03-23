Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traffic stinks
A tractor-trailer carrying 41,000 pounds of frozen fish crashed on the Capital Beltway at the start of Monday evening rush hour, stalling traffic on the Outer Loop near Tysons Corner.
4. Free donuts
Krispy Kreme is offering some pretty sweet support to those who got the COVID-19 vaccine: free donuts! And not just one, but free donuts for the entire year.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a partly sunny day with a high near 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. More vaccines please
Northern Virginia's top government leaders have asked Gov. Ralph Northam for more COVID-19 vaccines and more flexibility in determining how they are distributed.
1. New school superintendent
Following a nationwide search, the Prince William County School Board will announce a new superintendent Wednesday.
InsideOut
The 2021 Vienna Photo Show will be on display from March 20 through April 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Applicants for the show will be accepted on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, with an entrance fee of $5. Click here for more information.
