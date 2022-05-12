Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. The Third Battle of Manassas
For the second time in its history, Manassas National Battlefield Park is listed as one of the most endangered historic places in Virginia.
4. To-go cocktails and underage drinking
The expansion of alcohol to-go laws has placed a heavy burden on understaffed alcohol enforcement agencies, which have been hard-pressed to prevent underage drinking.
3. Mostly cloudy
It will be a mostly cloudy today with a few showers possible and highs near 69 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center concerns
Conservationists are asking Prince William County to conduct a full water impact study of two proposed data center projects they say could increase stormwater runoff by nearly 300 million gallons.
1. Swallowed by the sea
Two oceanfront cottages on the Outer Banks of North Carolina collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday as a powerful nor'easter raged offshore.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Cinderella” May 20-22 on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
