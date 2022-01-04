Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Thousands without power
At least 100,000 customers in Northern Virginia remained without power early this morning after Monday's heavy snow and high winds. Dominion Energy warns restoring service could take days, with crews coming from out of state to help.
4. Trapped on I-95
Interstate 95 in Stafford County was shut down in both directions most of the day and into the night Monday due pileups involving tractor-trailers, downed trees and disabled or abandoned vehicles. Many motorists were trapped on the interstate for up to 12 hours.
3. More snow?
If Monday's snow wasn't enough, the National Weather Service is watching another winter storm possibility this Thursday into Friday, though nothing quite so dramatic as Monday. Stay tuned and click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Snow totals
The spots with the most snow around Northern Virginia when it was all over were Stafford, with 13 inches, and Dale City and Dumfries, with 12 inches, according to preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service.
1. Composite sketch
In news unrelated to the weather, the Loudoun Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of a man they're looking for in connection with a murder last week in Ashburn.
InsideOut
The last time the D.C. area got a decent snow, way back in 2019, we published a list of the best sledding spots in Northern Virginia. Here it is again.
