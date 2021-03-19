Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Three killed
Three people died and three others were injured when a woman fleeing police on Interstate 95 crashed through the barriers at the Express Lanes near Dumfries and struck three cars in oncoming traffic.
4. Children and antibodies
A much higher percentage of children in Northern Virginia appear to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus than previously believed, according to a new study released Thursday.
3. Rain, then breezy
Rain is likely this morning, then skies will gradually clear with a high of 47 degrees expected. It will be breezy with a north wind 16 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 39 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine eligibility
The Prince William Health District has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone in Tier 1(b) in advance of a mass vaccination site opening in the county next week.
1. Old school
As the Manassas City Council and School Board move toward adoption of their fiscal year 2022 budgets, there’s an opportunity for both to take one long-discussed priority off the shelf by beginning to fund a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
InsideOut
Nothing says spring quite like the blooming of the cherry blossom trees in Washington, and a new exhibit at the Torpedo Factory Artists @ Mosaic gallery in Fairfax offers its own interpretation through “Art Blossoms 2021.” Click here for details.
