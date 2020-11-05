5. New holidays
The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously last night in favor of a new 2021-22 school year calendar developed to reflect the diversity of the community. The approved calendar, though, extends the school year by five days.
4. Winner in tight race
Abagail Spanberger, Virginia's 7th Congressional District's incumbent Democratic representative, made a late charge and claimed victory last night over her Republican challenger Virginia Del. Nick Freitas.
3. Warmer than average
A stretch of tranquil weather is ahead as high pressure dominates into early next week, resulting in dry conditions and temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above normal for early November, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures today will be near 70.
2. Bridge study
The Commonwealth Transportation Board recently heard on update on a study of traffic demand for the American Legion Bridge corridor. The bridge provides the only direct connection between the region’s two most populous counties, Fairfax County and Montgomery County in Maryland.
1. Three stabbed in Woodbridge
A 34-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested in a stabbing that left three people injured early Wednesday. Police were called to the County Center Apartments to investigate a fight with weapons and arrived to find three people suffering stab wounds.
InsideOut
Enjoy the upcoming festive season with virtual and socially distanced celebrations in historic Occoquan. The town and the Occoquan Merchants Guild present Occoquan HolidayFest, a three-week event including in-person and online activities, from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13. Click here for details.
