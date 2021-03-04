Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Complaint filed
The owner of Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House has filed court action against his landlords at Potomac Shores to extend his lease based on a 2013 provision in the paperwork.
4. Fatal crash
Police say an 83-year-old Fairfax woman was killed Wednesday in a crash with a Mack truck in Nokesville.
3. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Vaccine inequality
White people in Prince William County are receiving vastly more COVID-19 vaccines than those in other ethnic groups, and the county continues to lag its neighbors in terms of vaccination progress.
1. No more Lee Highway?
Pending the signature of Gov. Ralph Northam, Arlington officials will have the power to rename Lee Highway (U.S. Route 29) as they see fit within the county’s borders.
InsideOut
The 2021 Vienna Photo Show will be on display from March 20 through April 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Applicants for the show will be accepted on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, with an entrance fee of $5. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.