5. Expanding in-person
Fairfax County Public Schools is expanding in-person learning to four days per week starting Tuesday for students in pre-K to grade 12 with the greatest learning challenges, WTOP.com reports.
4. Still open
Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse will remain open through at least May 7, the first court date in owner Tim Bauckman's fight to extend his lease on the Potomac River.
3. Spring day
A few clouds may drift by from time to time today, but it'll be a mostly sunny day with light winds and high of around 75. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Testing for school
Virginia is one of a growing number of states exploring testing as a way to combat COVID-19 in K-12 schools.
1. 1c eligible
Prince William and Loudoun counties have moved to vaccinating 1c eligible workers, including food service employees, hairdressers and barbers and construction workers.
InsideOut
The Washington Area Animal Adoption Group (WAAAG) Spring Dog Jog animal-rescue fundraiser is set to return May 2 at 10 a.m. at Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane. The Spring Dog Jog is a 5K run and family fun walk that serves as one of WAAAG’s key annual fundraisers. Registration is open at www.waaag.org starting at $35 per entrant—kids under 8 and all dogs are free! Register by April 16 to get your official event shirt.
