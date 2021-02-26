Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Strategizing on Zoom
Supporter's of Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House are setting up for a showdown between a corporate developer and those who want to keep a beloved local institution.
4. Lag in reporting
Over the past six days, the health department has been working through a backlog of COVID-19 death certificates and has reported 865 additional deaths, most in late January and early February.
3. Rain on the way
Expect a high today of 47 degrees, with the potential for rain after 4 p.m. The weekend looks to be warm, with highs close to 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, but with more rain. Monitor the forecast for updates here.
2. Chamber awards
David Brickley, a longtime Prince William County legislator and civic leader, received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night.
1. Officer-involved shooting
A 44-year-old Culpeper man was shot and killed by a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday after he discharged a firearm, Virginia State Police say.
InsideOut
Reconciliation Community Church in Independent Hill will hold a free drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The church is at 14654 Joplin Road, Manassas. Click here for more information.
