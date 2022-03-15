Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Budget public hearing
Prince William County residents will have their first chance to weigh in on the proposed budget tonight during a public hearing at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
4. Baby eagle alert
Rosa and Martin had a baby! TRIP II, owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway, announced the weekend birth of a baby bald eagle on the Dulles Greenway wetlands.
3. Warming up
It will be a mostly sunny day with light winds and a high near 68 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. 495 NEXT kickoff
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined state and local officials Monday morning to break ground on a two-and-a-half-mile extension of the express lanes on Interstate 495 between the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County.
1. TJ admissions appeal
The Fairfax County School Board filed an appeal Monday challenging a judge’s ruling that would halt new admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
InsideOut
Hey, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, right? This year, we’ll be sipping our green beer on Thursday, so to put you in the mood and arm you with some ideas, we share our list of hot spots and bakeries in the western suburbs.
