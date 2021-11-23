Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Crime spree
A convicted felon and his son accused of leading police on a pursuit and overnight manhunt early Sunday have been charged in connection with a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Leesburg, on top of a slew of other crimes.
4. Commission dysfunction
Three draft committee reports were recently presented to the Prince William Racial Justice Commission during a meeting marked by disagreements, heated exchanges and personal jabs.
3. Chilly day
It will be a blustery Tuesday in the wake of a strong cold front moving across the region, with highs of about 44 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mall shooting suspect
Police have obtained warrants for an 18-year-old from Triangle in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting at Potomac Mills mall, but haven't been able to locate him.
1. Turkey day travel
The Virginia Department of Transportation says historical data shows today will be the busiest travel day across the state for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
InsideOut
This year’s 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting and ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, on the Ellipse. The National Christmas Tree site is free to visit and will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1. See thenationaltree.org for details.
