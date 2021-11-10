Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tomb of the Unknowns
For the first time in nearly a century, members of the public were allowed inside the chains at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier yesterday. Check out our photo gallery from the event here.
4. Amazon announcement
Gov. Ralph Northam yesterday announced Amazon will launch a new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford, bringing 500 new jobs to the county.
3. Weather change coming
Dry conditions will prevail today with highs near 68 degrees before a disturbance moves in late Thursday, bringing the potential for soaking rain and gusty winds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Scary school day
Prince William County police are seeking information on a false call about Woodbridge High School yesterday morning reporting a "shooting in progress."
1. Jobs report
The Washington region was among 386 of the nation’s 389 metro corridors to see lower year-over-year joblessness in September, according to figures reported Nov. 3 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
InsideOut
The 45th annual McLean Antiques Show, sponsored by the McLean Community Center and hosted by Dordy Fontinel Show Management, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, at the center. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.