5. Top election official resigns
Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
4. Suspect arrested after release
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Stone Colburn, wanted for concealing a dead body after being released from custody on murder charges, was arrested Friday in Georgia. Exactly why he was released is still unclear.
3. Abundant sunshine
After a frost advisory overnight for the western suburbs, temperatures will warm up to highs near 68 degrees with abundant sunshine. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Camp cabin hosts needed
Prince William Forest Park in Triangle is looking for volunteers to take care of its historic camp cabins. The payoff? You get to stay in one.
1. School accreditation
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year.
InsideOut
The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir has opened a new exhibit to commemorate world-renowned comedian Bob Hope. “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope,” was produced by the National World War II Museum with the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, the national touring exhibit sponsor. Click here for details.
