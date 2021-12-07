Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher raises
Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a 10% pay raise for teachers in the two-year state budget next week, he announced Monday morning at Alexandria City High School.
4. Resettling refugees
Virginia agencies have helped to resettle about 4,000 Afghan evacuees across the state within the past year – the majority within the past three months.
3. Winter weather
The threat of wintry precipitation remains for overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with accumulations of an inch or two of snow possible around the D.C. area. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Top linebacker
Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy was announced Monday as the winner of the Butkus Award as nation's top high school linebacker.
1. Belmont Bay development
A group of Belmont Bay residents remain faithfully vocal about opposing plans for undeveloped parcels in the Woodbridge waterfront development.
InsideOut
Looking for Christmas lights? Don't miss our annual list of the best neighborhood displays around Northern Virginia!
