Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Solheim Cup
The LPGA announced Wednesday that Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville will host the 19th Solheim Cup in September 2024.
4. Centreville murder
Fairfax police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a Leesburg man Monday night at a Centreville townhouse.
3. Winter returns
It will be much colder today, with rain, snow and sleet likely before 1 p.m., and a high near 36 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Not a topless beach
Keep your tops on. The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging an Ocean City, Maryland, ordinance prohibiting women from going topless on the beach.
1. Teachers stay masked
Manassas City Public Schools will keep staff masked for now, despite the new state law and division policy granting students choice in whether they will wear masks.
InsideOut
Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” an all-new production of "Fiddler on the Roof" performs at Capital One Hall in Tysons March 11-13. Click here for info and tickets.
