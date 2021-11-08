Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Town Hall
Saying she wants to address the issue of culturally responsive instruction head on, Prince William School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams will hold a town hall on the topic Nov. 15.
4. Teen injured
A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Friday night crossing Old Bridge Road at Woodbridge High School.
3. Nice day
It will be a sunny fall Monday with a high near 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. School review
Loudoun County Public Schools will undergo an independent review after several high-profile criminal cases involving students and staff, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced Friday.
1. In question
Because constitutional amendments need to pass two years in a row before being put to voters, Republicans’ big wins last Tuesday raise new doubts about efforts to get rid of Virginia’s now-defunct ban on same-sex marriage and automatically restore voting rights to felons once they’ve completed their sentences.
