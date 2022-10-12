Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traffic stop study
An analysis of traffic stops by police in Virginia between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, has found that Black drivers were stopped at far higher rates than white drivers.
4. Stemming opioid addiction
Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community.
3. Rain tonight
Another mild day is in store today with high temperatures in the low 70s, but clouds will increase through the day with showers expected to arrive tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Photo enforcement
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones.
1. I-95 fatality
A man was struck and killed after his car broke down Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16. Click here for all the details.
