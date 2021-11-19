Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Expansion approved
The Sikh Center of Virginia is set for a large expansion. During its meeting Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a special-use permit for the facility.
4. Mall shooting
A man was shot Thursday afternoon during an argument with another customer in a clothing store at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
3. Windy day
Gusty northwest winds ushered in colder air overnight. Highs today will reach about 47 degrees, with the wind making it feel colder. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Christmas Basket
InsideNoVa's Salvation Army Christmas Basket kicks off another season of giving with a goal of $20,000. The charitable tradition started with the publisher of the Potomac News back in 1972.
1. Happy Birthday
If you’re a veteran and you turn 100 on Veterans Day weekend, what better way to celebrate than with a parade? That’s what happened last Saturday for Peter Anastasi of Manassas.
InsideOut
The Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights returns Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Dozens of brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline while dockside festivities take place in Waterfront Park. See VisitAlexandria.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.