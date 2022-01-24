Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mask lawsuit
The Prince William County School Board is joining Richmond’s and several Northern Virginia boards in a lawsuit to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order promising parental choice on whether or not their children should be masked during school.
4. Triple shooting
Two people are dead and a third injured after a Sunday night shooting in southern Fauquier County.
3. Cloudy day
Expect increasing clouds today with a high near 38 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Session problems
Several people say they couldn’t access Prince William County’s listening session on data centers after a late switch to a virtual event for winter weather that never came.
1. Diocese weighs in
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington has instructed its schools to follow Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s mask exemption order that goes into effect today.
InsideOut
In celebration of Black History Month, on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will host a virtual talk featuring artist James Brown, Jr. at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Registration is required. Click here for more information.
