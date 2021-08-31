Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Last ride
If you were in the Manassas area last night, you may have seen a law-enforcement procession for Virginia State Police K9 Duke's last ride. Duke died Monday after suffering heat exhaustion on a call over the weekend.
4. Preparing for refugees
Annandale High School is among Fairfax schools that are preparing for an influx of Afghan refugees - but they already have plenty of experience and success.
3. Ida remnants
The remnants of Ida will move into the area late tonight and bring tropical rain Wednesday. A flood watch is in effect. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Jefferson Plaza
A Maryland developer wants to build 240 apartments at the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge.
1. Appeal decision
The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's decision to reinstate a Loudoun County teacher suspended over transgender-policy remarks before the school board.
InsideOut
Historic Downtown Manassas will hold its 10th Annual Bands, Brews, and Barbecue Festival on Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. The ticketed event features craft beer and distilled spirits for sampling and some of Northern Virginia’s best barbecue for purchase. Click here for details.
